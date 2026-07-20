Royals Sign Blue Jackets Prospect Filip Novak to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced the signing of 2008-born forward Filip Novak to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Novak, who stands at 6'1, 198 lbs, is a Columbus Blue Jackets prospect who was selected 206th overall in the 7th round of the 2026 NHL Draft. Novak was acquired by Victoria in a trade with the Lethbridge Hurricanes which saw the Royals send 3rd round draft selections in the 2028 and 2030 WHL Prospects Draft for the Chomutov, Czechia based forward.

This season saw Novak split time with HC Sparta Praha's Men's and U20 teams, scoring 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 37 games. Part of the way through the season, Novak was loaned to HC Stadion Litomirice in the Czech second league where he scored six points in ten playoff games.

Novak is a Youth Olympic Games silver medalist and has represented Czechia in many international tournaments.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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