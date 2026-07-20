Giants Athletic Therapist Burnstein to Serve on Staff of Canadian World Junior Team

Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants Athletic Therapist Mike Burnstein will serve on the support staff of Canada's National Junior Team at the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer this winter.

Hockey Canada announced the full coaching and support staff on Monday morning.

Burnstein (Hamilton, ON) is entering his 10th year with the Giants, after initially being hired ahead of the 2017-18 season. He returns to Canada's National Junior Team for the fourth time. Burnstein captured a Gold Medal with Canada in 2022 (Edmonton) and 2020 (Czech Republic), and also served on their support staff in 2019 (Vancouver/Victoria).

"The Vancouver Giants would like to congratulate Mike on being named to Hockey Canada's staff," Giants Head Coach and General Manager Michael Dyck said. "Mike has earned the trust and respect of Hockey Canada through years of outstanding work, and we're proud to see him represent the Giants once again on the world stage. We know he'll be a tremendous asset to Canada's staff."

Additionally, Burnstein earned a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics. His international resume also includes five World Hockey Championships, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey (Team Europe) and the 2015 Spengler Cup. Burnstein previously spent 20 seasons with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Head coach Misha Donskov will be joined by assistant coaches Drew Bannister, Brad Lauer, Jim Hulton, Ryan Getzlaf, goaltending coach Dan De Palma and video coach Adam Filmon with additional support from James Emery, Hockey Canada's director of performance analysis.

The coaches and support staff were selected by National Junior Team general manager Alan Millar and Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, with input from director of hockey operations Benoit Roy and Dave Brown, the assistant general manager of the National Junior Team.

"We are excited to officially announce our coaching staff for Canada's National Junior Team and bring together a group of experienced, accomplished leaders who are deeply committed to player development and winning on the international stage," said Millar. "We are confident this staff will create an environment that allows our players to succeed and proudly represent Canada as we prepare for the World Juniors."

Canada's National Junior Team will begin preparations for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship at the World Junior Summer Showcase, July 26-Aug. 1 in Windsor, Ontario, where it will be joined by Finland, Sweden and the United States.







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