Oil Kings Announce Staffing Change

Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today a change made in the Hockey Operations Department.

Video Coach and Manager of Hockey Operations Adam Filmon has accepted a position in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence as Manager of Video and Analytics, and will not return to the Oil Kings. Filmon was with the team for the past two seasons.

"We'd like to thank Adam for his passion and dedication over the past two seasons" said President and General Manager Michael Chan. "He has made meaningful contributions as a member of the coaching staff and has been centtral in helping integrate data and analytics into our everyday coaching, player development, and scouting processes. We wish him all the best as he continues his hockey career" added Chan.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

Oil Kings Announce Staffing Change - Edmonton Oil Kings

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