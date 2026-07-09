Chipchura Named to Team Canada White Coaching Staff for Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Published on July 9, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development Kyle Chipchura is set to represent Team Canada twice before the calendar turns to 2027.

Hockey Canada announced today their coaching staffs for the 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge this fall with Chipchura named as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada White. This will mark the second time that Chipchura has been behind the bench at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as he and Team Canada White won silver at the 2025 tournament where Chipchura was joined by Oil Kings forward Kayden Stroeder.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chipchura was named as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August.

Chipchura is entering his third full season as Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development for the Oil King after previously serving one season as a Development Coach in 2022/2023.

In addition to Chipchura, Oil Kings Athletic Therapist Adrian Presnilla has been named a Guest Athletic Therapist for the World Under-17 development camp that takes place from July 17 to 21 in Oakville, Ontario. Presnilla is entering his third season with the Oil Kings.

The 2026 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge takes place from November 1 to 7 in Oakville, Ontario.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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