Silvertips Sign Dario Blengino to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed sixth-overall Import Draft pick Dario Blengino to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Dario has tremendous speed and skill," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He's someone that our European scout Alessandro Benin has kept a close eye on for over a year now. He plays the game like a Silvertip and has the potential to be a highly impactful forward in our league. We look forward to seeing him in Everett this season."

Blengino, an '09-born Plzen, CZE native, appeared in 21 games for HC Sparta Praha U17 in 2025-26 recording 16 goals and 11 assists with an additional 11 goals and six assists in 12 playoff games. He also skated in 19 U20 games with three goals and six assists. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound winger represented Czechia at the 2025 World Hockey Challenge, collecting three assists in four games.

He previously logged 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points in 41 games with HC Plzen U17 in 2024-25.

Dario Blengino is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Silvertips' 2026-27 season schedule can be viewed here.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

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