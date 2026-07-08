Chipchura Named to Team Canada Hlinka Gretzky Cup Coaching Staff

Published on July 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Hockey Canada Announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings Assistant Coach, and Manager of Player Development Kyle Chipchura has been named as an Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer.

Chipchura, out of Westlock, Alta., has spent the last two full seasons as Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development with the Oil Kings. Prior to his current role, Chipchura served as a Development Coach for the Oil Kings.

"It is an honour to be named to the Team Canada coaching staff for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup," Chipchura said. "Representing Canada is something I have always taken great pride in, both as a player and now as a coach. I'm grateful for the opportunity, excited to work with such talented players and staff, and look forward to doing everything I can to help our team compete for a gold medal."

This will mark the second time that Chipchura has represented Canada behind the bench as he helped Team Canada White win a silver medal at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge as an Assistant Coach.

Prior to his time with the Oil Kings, Chipchura coached the Prep teams at the U15 and U17 levels at Northern Alberta Xtreme between 2021 and 2023.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup runs from August 3 to 8 in Edmonton at Rogers Place and the Downtown Community Arena.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.