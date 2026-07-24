Job Opportunity: Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking to hire a Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator.

OEG Sports & Entertainment delivers North America's leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect our fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the 5-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL's three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. OEG operates Rogers Place, North America's premier and most technologically advanced sports and entertainment venue. The 18,647 seat, $480 million arena is among the most technologically enabled sports facilities in North America as well as the first LEED Silver-certified NHL Facility in Canada.

Our vision is to be a Global Leader in Sports & Entertainment. Together, we inspire our fans by connecting them to their passions, which is ours as well! We play hard as a team, and with devoted integrity towards our common purpose. We have commitments to innovation and growth, combined with performance excellence that ensures a fair return on investment. We develop our people to be leaders in our industry, and we invest in our communities. Through our world class talent, we strive to WIN. ON and OFF the ICE.

About the Role:

Reporting to the President of Hockey Operations & General Manager - Edmonton Oil Kings, the Video Coach & Coordinator, Hockey Operations will be responsible for all video requirements of the hockey club and support the organization in a variety of administrative areas.

Your Focus in this Role:

Coordinate all video requirements of the club, including utilizing Catapult Thunder

Assist with the orderly movement of all video, statistical and analytical information; create and compile technical packages utilizing Catapult, PowerPoint and other software

Coordinate flow of data and analytics to coaching staff and General Manager

Ensure all video equipment is properly maintained and in good working order while providing technical support to all Oil Kings hockey staff, including procurement of equipment and supplies

Organize all game video and practice plans for the Oil Kings Coaching Staff

Film games and practices and provide video files to coaching staff

Support coaching staff with game day preparation - creating presentations/materials for pre-scout/post-game review

Plan and conduct pre-season, practice, and post season film sessions

Provide on-ice support to coaching staff for practices & run individual or small group player development sessions

Assist with WHL Office player documents as directed by the General Manager of the Oil Kings

Assist the Oil Kings General Manager with league logistical items throughout the season

Support Oil Kings General Manager with development and execution of seasonal plan of all operational activities

Scout minor hockey games as directed by Oil Kings General Manager or Director of Scouting

Provide comprehensive hockey operations administrative support

Using best efforts to promote the interests and goodwill of the Oil Kings business

Other duties as assigned

Who You Are:

You're a positive person with a customer-centric focus

You're a self-starter that is excited by autonomy and has a relentless drive to exceed expectations

You're open-minded and don't mind adjusting on the fly

You believe in a team-first mentality and you thrive in a collaborative, egoless environment

You're organized, have a keen eye for detail, and incredible time management skills

You have a talent for building great working relationships at all levels within an organization

Education, Experience and Skills:

Post-secondary education in a sports management or business-related field preferred

Proficient in sports video software and coding/cutting video

Previous on-ice coaching and skills development experience in hockey

Superior written communication skills and ability to communicate verbally to a team and to a larger audience

Excellent relationship building skills dealing with wide array of stakeholders internally and externally

Ability to work under time pressures while maintaining a good working attitude

Communicates effectively, builds employee relationships, and provides support to all key stakeholders to ensure achievement of Oil Kings goals and objectives

Ability to initiate and identify strategic solutions and increased efficiency opportunities

Self-motivated planner with strong attention to detail

Ability to work non-traditional hours including evenings, weekends, and holidays

Will travel to other work-related locations for games

Criminal Background reference check required

What's in it for you?

100% Employer Paid Benefits + RSP Matching Program

Oilers, Oil Kings, and Live Entertainment Ticket Options

Healthcare and Lifestyle Spending Account Options

On-Site Parking and Transit Allowance

On-Site Gym

Beautiful Office Space located Downtown Edmonton within Rogers Place - with easy access to the LRT!

Social Work Culture + Employee Events







Western Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

Job Opportunity: Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator - Edmonton Oil Kings

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