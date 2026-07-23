Oil Kings Trade Pederson to Vancouver

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have traded 2006-born defenceman Rhys Pederson to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round WHL Prospects Draft pick.

"Rhys has been a very important member of the team over the past four seasons as a drafted and developed Oil King," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "We would like to thank Rhys for the commitment and leadership he showed every day, both on and off the ice. He has laid it on the line for the organization and has been an outstanding role model - he will certainly be missed. We wish him continued success in Vancouver and all his future endeavors."

Originally drafted in the fifth-round, 90th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pederson played parts of four seasons with the Oil Kings, playing a total of 183 regular season games, scoring four goals and adding 22 assists. Pederson also played eight playoff games as a member of the Oil Kings, notching two assists.

The Stettler, Alta. product was also an Assistant Captain with the Oil Kings during the 2025/2026 season.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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