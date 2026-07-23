Portland Winterhawks Defenseman Max Pšenička Signs with Utah Mammoth

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that defenseman Max Pšenička has signed his NHL Entry-Level Contract (ELC) with the Utah Mammoth.

"As an organization, we are excited for Max and the opportunity with the Utah Mammoth," Winterhawks President and GM Mike Johnston said. "Max has worked extremely hard and taken advantage of the last year in Portland to showcase his pro potential."

Hailing from Prague, Czechia, Pšenička just concluded his second season with the Winterhawks. In 77 total games in Portland, the blueliner has tallied nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points.

Taken in the second round, 46th overall by Utah in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Pšenička was the first Winterhawk to be selected by the Mammoth since the relocation of the team in 2024. He became the seventh Hawk picked by the Mammoth/Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets franchises.

Pšenička also won a silver medal while representing his country at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The 6'4, 178-pound blueliner wrapped up his 2025-26 hockey season by playing two games with Utah's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. Pšenička notched one assist during his tenure.

Pšenička is expected back in Portland for the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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