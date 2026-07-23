Warriors Add Hlady, Karapita to Hockey Operations Staff

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - Moose Jaw Warriors General Manager Jason Ripplinger has announced the additions of Mitchell Karapita as the organization's new Athletic Therapist and Scott Hlady as the new Equipment Manager.

"With their experience, adding Scott and Mitch to the organization will help with our player experience and continue to build the culture and environment that we strive for in Moose Jaw," commented General Manager Jason Ripplinger.

Originally from Jedburgh, Saskatchewan, Karapita spent the last two years as the Assistant Athletic Therapist with the Calgary Wranglers in the American Hockey League. Before joining the Wranglers, he spent two years as the Head Athletic Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Prince George Cougars. In 2024, he was an Athletic Therapist for Hockey Canada at the National U17 Development Camp.

From Brandon, Manitoba, Scott Hlady spent last season as the Assistant Equipment Manager with the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League. Before joining the Moose, he spent 22 years as the Equipment Manager for the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Karapita and Hlady take over for Layne Richardson and Tanner Arnold, both of whom have accepted jobs in the American Hockey League.

"Not only do we feel our organization does a great job helping players prepare for the next stage of their careers, but the development of our staff is also just as important," commented Ripplinger. "Tanner and Layne have done a great job for us over the years. They have worked hard to earn this opportunity, and we are excited for them. We would like to thank them for all that they have done for the Warriors."

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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