Cuthbertson Inks with Hurricanes

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the signing of 2011-born defenceman Evan Cuthbertson to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I am extremely excited to sign with the Hurricanes. Playing in the WHL has always been a dream of mine and getting the opportunity to do that in Lethbridge makes it even better. It's a great hockey city with passionate fans, and I can't wait to be part of that environment, "said Cuthbertson. "Signing a WHL Player Agreement means a lot to me and my family. It represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and support finally paying off. My family has been with me through early-morning practices, long road trips, injuries, and every high and low along the way, so this moment feels like something we achieved together. For me, it's the first r eal step toward chasing my dream of playing in the NHL, and for my family, it's a proud milestone knowing that all the time, effort, and belief they invested in me helped make this possible."

Cuthbertson, 15, was selected by the Hurricanes in the third-round (58th overall) in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. The Kamloops, British Columbia, product appeared in 16 regular season games with the Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep team where he amassed 12 points (2g-10a) along with six penalty minutes. He also skated in one regular season game with the Yale U17 Prep team during the 2025-2026 season where he was held pointless.

The 6'0, 165 -pound rearguard represented Team Black at the 2026 BC Cup tournament where he registered two penalty minutes in four contests. Cuthbertson also appeared in four games at the John Reid Memorial Tournament being held pointless.

In 2024-2025, Cuthbertson collected 21 points (6g-15a) along with two penalty minutes in 16 games with the Thompson Blazers U15 AAA team while adding three points (1g-2a) in five post-season games.

"I'm really excited for my first WHL camp in August. It's something I've been working toward for a long time, and getting the chance to be on the ice with WHL players and coaches is a huge step in my development. I'm looking forward to competing, learning, and showing that I belong at that level. It's going to be a great experience, and I can't wait to get started, "added Cuthbertson.

Cuthbertson joins Artello Forestal and Ronan Gow as the three players from the 2026 WHL Draft to sign WHL Scholarship and Development agreements with the Hurricanes.

"We're excited to welcome Evan and his family to the Hurricanes organization, " said Hurricanes General Manager Barclay Parneta. "Evan is a well-rounded defenseman with a reliable two-way game. He moves the puck efficiently, shows good vision, and helps drive transition. Defensively, he's dependable, competes hard, and uses his size and reach effectively. We believe he has all the tools to continue developing and are looking forward to seeing him in a Canes uniform in the future."

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.