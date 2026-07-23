Broncos Welcome Back Equipment Manager Kory Achtymichuk for Third Season

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to welcome back Equipment Manager Kory Achtymichuk for the 2026-27 Western Hockey League season.

Entering his third season with the Broncos, Achtymichuk continues to play an important role behind the scenes, ensuring the team is prepared both at home and on the road while helping create a first-class environment for players and staff.

"I am really excited to continue on here in Swift Current and look forward to the upcoming season," said Achtymichuk. "I can't wait to get back to work with everyone in the organization and help ensure our players have everything they need to be successful this season." Achtymichuk's return further strengthens the Broncos' commitment to providing a professional environment for player development heading into the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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