Silvertips Sign Crosby Harrison to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have signed forward Crosby Harrison to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Crosby is a player we added to our protected list early last season," commented general manager Mike Fraser. "He really took his game to another level in the second half of the season in Swan Valley. He plays with pace and shows good offensive upside."

Harrison, an '08-born Winnipeg, MB native, spent the 2025-26 playing Junior-A with the MJHL's Swan Valley Stampeders. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound forward recorded 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 58 games played and was named to the MJHL's All-Rookie Team.

Harrison is a product of the Winnipeg Thrashers youth program. In 2024-25, he logged 28 goals and 38 assists for 66 points in 48 games played.

Crosby Harrison is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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