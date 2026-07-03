Brooks Christensen Accepts Scouting Job with Florida Panthers

Published on July 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips director of scouting Brooks Christensen has accepted an amateur scouting position with the NHL's Florida Panthers and will be departing the organization.

Christensen has spent the last two seasons helming the Silvertips' WHL Draft efforts and assisting general manager Mike Fraser with player procurement and development.

The following is a statement from Christensen:

"Everett is a special place and I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work for such a first-class organization. I'd like to sincerely thank Bill Yuill, Zoran Rajcic and Mike Fraser for welcoming me to the WHL. I've learned so much under Mike's leadership, and I can't thank him enough for the trust and support he's shown the last two years. Thank you to the coaching staff and everyone in the hockey operations and scouting departments for helping us achieve our ultimate goal of playing in the Memorial Cup.

To all the players, thank you for making these last two seasons so memorable. It was an incredible experience watching the team's success and celebrating a championship together. I'll be cheering from afar and look forward to watching the organization's young talented prospects continue to develop under an outstanding coaching staff."

Christensen joins the Panthers organization, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025.

The following is a statement from general manager Mike Fraser:

"Brooks has done a tremendous job in his two years here running the Prospects Draft, managing our scouting staff and helping me with roster management among countless other duties. He's a very smart young man with a bright future in this game. He was a big part in helping deliver the first WHL championship to Everett and has helped restock the cupboards with promising draft picks and listed players.

It also shows that the Silvertips and the Western Hockey League continue to not only develop good young players, but also develop staff as well. We wish Brooks all the best with the Panthers and thank him for his time and commitment to the Silvertips."

The Silvertips have begun their search for a new director of scouting.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

Brooks Christensen Accepts Scouting Job with Florida Panthers - Everett Silvertips

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