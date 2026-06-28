Three Silvertips Selected in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Three Everett Silvertips heard their name called at the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo.

Matias Vanhanen, an '07-born forward, was picked 37th-overall in the second round by the New Jersey Devils. Vanhanen led the Silvertips in scoring in the regular season with 21 goals and 66 assists in 62 appearances, with an additional 12 goals and 12 assists in 18 Playoff games. He also led the team in scoring at the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, posting four goals and four assists in five games.

Brek Liske, an '08-born defenseman, was picked 53rd-overall in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers. Liske, who grew up a Flyers fan, finished the 2025-26 regular season with seven goals, 17 assists and a +36 defensive rating in 52 games played. He racked up four goals and 13 assists in 18 Playoff games and was a +3 defensively at the Memorial Cup.

Bode Laylin, an '07-born defenseman, was selected 164th-overall in the sixth round by the Calgary Flames. Laylin spent the 2025-26 season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL recording 11 goals and 27 assists in 55 games played. He earned Gold with the 2026 World Junior-A Championship with Team USA. Laylin signed his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Silvertips on May 19.

Vanhanen and Liske are the 38th and 39th Everett Silvertips to be drafted out of the organization, respectively.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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