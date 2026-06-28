Rebels' Captain Beckett Hamilton Selected by Colorado Avalanche at 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels captain Beckett Hamilton was selected by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche took Hamilton in round three, 74th overall at the draft Saturday in Buffalo, New York.

Hamilton was named Most Valuable Player for the Rebels after leading the team in scoring in 2025-26 with 62 points in 67 games. He played in the WHL Prospects Game in February and for Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship in April.

The native of Saskatoon, SK was selected by the Rebels in round one, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and has 87 points in 137 career games with the club over two seasons.

Hamilton is the 69th player in Red Deer Rebels history to be selected at the NHL Draft. He's just the second to be selected by the Colorado Avalanche, joining Conner Bleackley in 2014.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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