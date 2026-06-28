Olsen Drafted by Maple Leafs in Third Round of 2026 NHL Entry Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Buffalo, NY - Saskatoon Blades forward Zach Olsen is headed to "The Six."

The 6-foot-2 was the first Blade to hear their name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, NY, selected 73rd overall in the third round by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Olsen is the seventh Blade in franchise history to be drafted by the Blues, defenceman Marty Feschuk (1974), Blades Hall of Famer Wendel Clark (1985), forward Mark Holick (1986), defenceman Mark Raiter, forward Mark Deyell (1994), and forward Brandon Lisowsky (2022).

Olsen was Saskatoon's first selection at the 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft, drafted in second round 29th overall. The right-handed shot made his WHL debut on Mar. 23, 2024 at SaskTel Centre in front of a home crowd of 13,000+. The Calgary, AB native scored 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 60 games during his rookie campaign in 2024-25. In 57 games this past season, Olsen set new career highs with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points, tacking on 79 penalty minutes. On Dec. 9, 2025 visiting the Moose Jaw Warriors, Olsen became the first Blade to score four goals in a period since the Internet Era began in the WHL. The speedy power-forward scored four goals in a 10:44 span during the second period en route to a 9-3 victory.

The 18-year-old winger made his mark in the 2026 WHL Playoffs scoring two goals and four assists in ten games. Olsen's physicality and tenacity was a crucial factor in the Blades defeating the Edmonton Oil Kings in Round 1 of the 2026 WHL Playoffs. Saskatoon entered the series as the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference and downed the 2022 WHL Champions in Game 7 overtime. After losing in the second round to the Prince Albert Raiders, Olsen represented the maple leaf for the first time in his career at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship. Olsen potted two goals in five games at the tournament.

Olsen attended the 2026 NHL Draft Combine earlier this month and was voted as the most underrated prospect in this year's draft, according to a poll conducted by The Athletic earlier this month.

The remainder of the 2026 NHL Entry draft continues Saturday. Fellow Blades Cooper Williams and Brayden Klimpke hope to hear their names called alongside teammates Olsen on Day 2 of the 2026 Entry Draft.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft marks the ninth year in a row a Blades-drafted player has heard their name called to the stage.

2026 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Zach Olsen (73rd overall)

2025 - Edmonton Oilers - F David Lewandowski (117th overall)

2024 - Columbus Blue Jackets - G Evan Gardner (60th overall)

2023 - Anaheim Ducks - F Egor Sidorov (85th overall)

2023 - Nashville Predators - D Tanner Molendyk (24th overall)

2022 - Toronto Maple Leafs - F Brandon Lisowsky (218th overall)

2021 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Colton Dach (62nd overall)

2020 - San Jose Sharks - F Tristen Robins (56th overall)

2019 - Chicago Blackhawks - F Kirby Dach (3rd overall)

2018 - Washington Capitals - F Eric Florchuk (217th overall)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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