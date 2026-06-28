Three Winterhawks Drafted in the 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Buffalo, New York - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to congratulate Will McLaughlin, Luke Wilfley, and Jake Gustafson on being drafted today at the 2026 NHL Draft.

The trio became the 152nd, 153rd, and 154th members of the Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft in the organization's history.

"This is an exciting day for a lot of players around the world, and we want to congratulate Will, Luke, and Jake," Winterhawks President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "To get drafted to the NHL is a tremendous accomplishment. I believe we have three or four draft-eligible players that teams will be considering for training camp."

McLaughlin, of Canmore, Alberta heard his name called first, becoming the third Portland skater to be drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights, joining Alex Weiermair, and Cody Glass. McLaughlin was selected with the 159th overall pick in the fifth round.

Portland selected McLaughlin in the fifth round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft; he joined the team at the start of the 2025-26 campaign. In his first WHL season, McLaughlin played in all 68 games, scoring nine goals and 21 assists for 30 total points. By season's end, he was tied for the team lead in defenseman points.

McLaughlin's 6-foot-2, 168-pound frame gifts him with a long reach and strong speed on the ice. As the season progressed, he increased his draft stock with an increased role on the power play, showcasing a poised demeanor. NHL Central Scouting Recognized McLaughlin as the No. 54 skater in North America.

Luke Wilfley was taken 172nd overall in round six by the New Jersey Devils. Out of Englewood, Colorado, Wilfley is the third Hawk taken by the Devils/Colorado Rockies franchise.

In his first full season with the Winterhawks, Wilfley combined both size and speed to command the ice. Standing at 6-foot-1, 179-pounds, Wilfley ripped home nine goals and six assists for 15 points across 66 games.

Portland eyed Wilfley's talent years ago, and selected him with a second round pick in the 2023 U.S. Priority Draft.

Two picks later, the San Jose Sharks made Jake Gustafson the third Winterhawk player selected with the 174th overall pick in the sixth round.

Gustafson, from San Jose, California, is the fourth Winterhawk selected by the Sharks in their franchise history, joining recent Portland standout Luca Cagnoni.

The 6-foot-4, 182-pound forward played in all 68 regular season games in his rookie campaign, scoring 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. Gustafson's stature and production on ice got him recognized as the No. 52 skater in North America by NHL Central Scouting.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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