Stuart Drafted by Capitals

Published on June 27, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club are proud to announce that 2008-born forward Logan Stuart was selected by the Washington Capitals in the 2026 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Stuart, 18, was drafted in the seventh-round (208th overall) by the Capitals. The Manhatten Beach, California, signed with the Hurricanes in June after spending the last two seasons with the US National Team Development Program. He recorded a combined 45 points (13g-32a) along with 16 penalty minutes in a combined 80 regular season games during the 2025-2026 season. Stuart amassed 15 points (3g-12a) along with a plus-11 rating with the USNTDP U18 team in United States Hockey League competition.

The 5'10, 175-pound forward represented the United States at the 2025 CHL-USA Prospects Challenge where he appeared in three games recording one assist in both Calgary and Lethbridge helping Team USA to their first Prospects Challenge Championship. Stuart skated in 169 regular season games at both the U17 and U18 levels over the last two years, recording 90 points (29g-61a) along with 48 penalty minutes. He was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second-round (36th overall) in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft.

Stuart is the son of former NHL defenceman Brad Stuart, who also spent parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen before spending 18 seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche. He is also the younger brother of Jake Stuart, whose rights were acquired by the Hurricanes from the Brandon Wheat Kings in May.

Additionally, Hurricanes prospect Filip Novak was selected in the seventh-round (206th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Chomutov, Czechia, product spent the 2025-2026 season with the HC Sparta Praha U20 team where he collected 35 points (11g-24a) along with 60 penalty minutes in 28 regular season games. The 6'1, 198-pound forward was originally selected by Lethbridge in the first-round (52nd overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

In total, 37 WHL players were selected in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2026

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