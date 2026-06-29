Six 2025-26 Winterhawks and One Alumnus Invited to NHL Development Camps

Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - Six members of the 2025-26 Winterhawks roster and one recent alumnus, have earned invitations to NHL development camps, which are set to begin soon.

Former captain Kyle Chyzowski will join the Dallas Stars for their training camp in Texas. The 2004-born forward played 273 games for the Winterhawks over five seasons, tallying 231 points. Chyzowski led the Hawks to back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025.

Alex Weiermair, a 2025 sixth-round selection by the Vegas Golden Knights will once again join the team for their camp. Weiermair recently concluded his junior career with Portland after a 93-point campaign. He signed his entry-level contract with Vegas earlier this year.

Another 2025 draft pick, Max Pšenička, hits the ice with the NHL's newest club, the Utah Mammoth. The Czech blueliner was selected in the second round of the 2025 NHL draft, 46th overall. He won a silver medal at the 2026 World Juniors Championship.

Draftees of the 2026 NHL Draft Will McLaughlin, Luke Wilfley, and Jake Gustafson will all make their training camp debuts with their respective teams.

The full list of 2025-26 Winterhawks participating in NHL development camps follows below. Additional Winterhawks players or prospects may receive an invite to rosters that have yet to be announced.

Congratulations to each of these players and best of luck at camp!

2025-26 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Development Camps

Last Name First Name Hometown NHL Team Height Weight POS

Chyzowski Kyle Surrey, B.C. Dallas Stars (Camp Invite) 5'10" 171 C

Gustafson Jake San Jose, Cali. San Jose Sharks ('26 Draft) 6'4 ¬Â³ 182 C

McLaughlin Will Canmore, Alta. Vegas Golden Knights ('26 Draft) 6'2 ¬Â³ 168 D

Miller Ryan Medicine Hat, Alta. Pittsburgh Penguins ('25 Draft) 6'0 ¬Â³ 181 LW

Pšenička Max Prague, CZE Utah Mammoth ('25 Draft) 6'4 ¬Â³ 178 D

Weiermair Alex Los Angeles, Cali. Vegas Golden Knights ('25 Draft) 6'1 ¬Â³ 207 RW

Wilfley Luke Englewood, Colo. New Jersey Devils ('26 Draft) 6'1 ¬Â³ 179 C







Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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