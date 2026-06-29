Oil Kings Hold Two First Round Picks in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are set to add three import players to their roster at the 2026 CHL Import Draft on Tuesday

This marks the second year that the CHL has had a three-round import draft, and 2026/2027 will be the second year that teams can hold up to three import players on their roster.

For the Oil Kings, they hold picks 51 and 59 in the first round, while also holding the 117th overall pick in round two. That 51st selection was acquired by the Oil Kings via trade in January from the Kelowna Rockets. The 59th and 117th picks are both the Oil Kings own selections.

Last season, the Oil Kings had forwards Miroslav Holinka, Adam Jecho, and Max Curran as their import players. All three of which are slated to take the next steps in their careers; Holinka graduating and having been signed by the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, Jecho also a signed prospect by the St. Louis Blues, and Curran who is a prospect of the Calgary Flames and is committed to the University of Massachucetts in the NCAA.

Jecho is the Oil Kings all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by an import player, while Holinka is second in all three categories. Jecho is also second in games played by an Import player, while Holinka is eighth.

The Oil Kings have never selected 51st or 56th in the CHL Import Draft prior to this season.

The 2026 CHL Import Draft begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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