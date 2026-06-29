Carels and Lemire Selected in 2026 NHL Draft

Published on June 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - It was a weekend Carson Carels and Kayden Lemire will never forget.

The Prince George Cougars saw both skaters selected in the 2026 NHL Draft, with Carels chosen sixth overall by the Calgary Flames and Lemire selected 114th overall by the Minnesota Wild.

The selections also mark the fifth consecutive season the Cougars have had at least one player drafted into the NHL.

For Carels, the selection makes him the second-highest NHL Draft pick in Prince George Cougars history, trailing only Eric Brewer, who was selected fifth overall in 1997. Carels also becomes the third straight Cougar to be chosen in the first round, marking the first time in franchise history the organization has produced first-round picks in three consecutive drafts.

The Cypress River, Manitoba product remained in his hometown for the draft, where he was surrounded by family, friends and five members of the Cougars organization.

"It was amazing and a moment I will never forget," said Carels moments after hearing his name called. "I think I'm still shaking right now. I didn't know what to think. It's awesome."

Also in attendance was former Cougars captain Bauer Dumanski, who made the trip to celebrate alongside his longtime teammate.

Carels is coming off a sensational 2025-26 campaign, recording 73 points (15-58-73) in 58 regular-season games while establishing himself as one of the WHL's premier defencemen.

Lemire heard his name called in the fourth round when the Minnesota Wild selected him 114th overall. He becomes the first Cougar drafted by the Wild since Riley Heidt in 2023.

"It was unbelievable to hear my name called," said Lemire. "It was a little bit stressful for sure, but to actually hear it and for it to be an unbelievable organization like Minnesota, it was just surreal."

The 6-foot-4 forward from Edmonton enjoyed a strong sophomore season with the Cougars, recording 29 points (15-14-29) in 68 games.

In addition to the two draft selections, two more Cougars have earned invitations to NHL Development Camps. Forward Jett Lajoie is attending Winnipeg Jets Development Camp, while goaltender Alex Levshyn is participating in Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2026

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