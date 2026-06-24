Draft Watch: Five Cougars and Maybe More Looking to Hear Their Name Called

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The 2026 NHL Draft takes place this weekend, and the Prince George Cougars will once again have several players hoping to take the next step in their hockey journey.

Headlining the group is defenceman Carson Carels, who is widely projected as a first-round selection and one of the top blueliners available in this year's class. Joining Carels are forwards Kayden Lemire, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Brock Souch, and defenceman Arsenii Anisimov, all of whom have garnered attention from NHL scouts throughout the season. Carson Carels

There's little debate surrounding Carson Carels' status as one of the premier prospects in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-2 defenceman put together a remarkable season with the Cougars, recording 20 goals and 53 assists for 73 points in 58 games while emerging as one of the WHL's most dynamic two-way defenders. Carels finished third among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings and has consistently been projected as a top-10 selection by multiple scouting services.

With his elite skating ability, offensive instincts, and strong defensive game, Carels enters draft weekend as one of the most highly regarded prospects to ever wear a Cougars uniform. Carels will be staying at his home in Cypress River, MB for the draft to spend this exciting time with his friends and family. Kayden Lemire

A towering presence at 6-foot-4, Kayden Lemire took significant strides in his draft season and continued to climb NHL scouting lists throughout the year. The right-shot forward finished the campaign with 29 points while showcasing a combination of size, reach, and versatility that NHL clubs covet. Lemire has appeared on several public draft rankings and is viewed as a player with intriguing long-term upside.

His blend of physical tools and developing offensive game could make him an attractive option in the middle rounds of the draft. Dmitri Yakutsenak

After an impressive rookie season in Prince George, Dmitri Yakutsenak quickly established himself as a player to watch. The Russian forward earned a share of the Cougars' Rookie of the Year Award and displayed a mature two-way game while contributing offensively throughout the season.

Yakutsenak's strong frame, competitiveness, and ability to impact the game in multiple situations have helped place him on NHL scouting radars. He was ranked among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the draft. Arsenii Anisimov

Few players elevated their stock during the second half of the season like Arsenii Anisimov. The skilled defender became a key contributor down the stretch and delivered several memorable moments, including an overtime winner in the opening round of the WHL Playoffs.

Anisimov's offensive creativity, puck skills, and ability to perform in pressure situations have made him an intriguing prospect for NHL organizations. While he may be viewed as more of a late-round selection, his skill set gives him an opportunity to hear his name called this weekend. Brock Souch

Like Yakutsenak, Brock Souch enjoyed a strong rookie campaign that earned him co-Rookie of the Year honours with the Cougars. The forward showcased consistency throughout the season and demonstrated a strong understanding of the game at both ends of the ice.

Souch's work ethic, hockey sense, and continued development have made him another player drawing interest from NHL clubs as the draft approaches. Watch the Draft Live

The first round of the NHL Draft is Friday, June 26th starting at 4:00 pm and you can watch on Sportsnet. Rounds 2-7 will be Saturday June 27th starting at 8:00 am.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.