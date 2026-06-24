2026 NHL Draft Profile: Jonas Woo

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

Following one of the best season the Tigers have seen from a blueliner in Franchise history, Jonas Woo is looking to hear his name called in Buffalo.

Originally drafted in the first round (18th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Winnipeg Ice, Woo was later acquired by the Tigers via trade in May of 2024. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native made an impact his first season with the Tigers, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists for a career high 43 points in 57 games during the 2024-25 season. Eventually helping the team to their 2025 WHL Championship and an appearance in the Memorial Cup Final.

Immediately following the Tigers' 2025 Championship, Woo elevated his game to a new level. He took over the top pairing on the Tigers blueline with his D-partner Bryce Pickford and made history. The 19 year-old defenceman exploded for career highs in every category during the 2025-26 season. Amassing 29 goals, 57 assists, and 86 points in 56 games, Woo set a franchise record for points by a defenceman in a season. He had more points than any other defenceman in the WHL and tied for the league lead in short-handed goals. He finished third on the team for points in the regular season and continued to perform in the playoffs, finishing second on the team in scoring behind Andrew Basha.

While his offensive game is nothing short of amazing, his defensive awareness and physical presence landed him a spot on the first penalty kill unit all year. The 5-foot-10 defender was not afraid to get into the corners, clear the crease, or use his size to lay some devastating checks on his opponents. His plus-63 rating was the second best among all players in the WHL this season.

With over 250 WHL Games played, a WHL Championship, and franchise records to boot, it's safe to say Jonas Woo is ready for the NHL Draft.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 56 29 57 86 63 50

2024-25 Medicine Hat Tigers 57 11 32 43 38 35

2023-24 Wenatchee Wild 68 8 26 34 -27 59

2022-23 Winnipeg Ice 63 2 19 21 28 20

2021-22 Winnipeg Ice 15 1 2 3 18 8

Playoffs

2026 Medicine Hat Tigers 13 8 9 17 11 8

2025 Medicine Hat Tigers 18 0 11 11 19 6

2024 Wenatchee Wild 6 0 2 2 -1 9

2023 Winnipeg Ice 19 0 3 3 6 4

2022 Winnipeg Ice 15 1 1 2 3 2

Rankings:

#153 - Elite Prospects

#177 - McKeen's Hockey

#179 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Jonas has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.