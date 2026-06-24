Sawyer Dingman - 2026 NHL Draft Profile

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







With the 2026 NHL Draft just days away, Swift Current Broncos forward Sawyer Dingman is one of many talented prospects hoping to hear his name called.

At just 17 years old, the Edmonton, Alberta product has established himself as a reliable, physically imposing power forward with plenty of upside. Standing at 6'4" and 225 pounds, Dingman combines size, strength, and work ethic with an excellent shot, paired with strong skating ability, and a high hockey IQ. His blend of physicality, skill, and long-term potential made him one of the players to watch heading into this year's draft, and he was ranked 145th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The Broncos selected Dingman in the second round, 30th overall, in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft out of Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep, and since arriving in Swift Current, the left-handed shooter has continued to take major strides in his development.

Dingman made his first impression with the Broncos during the 2023/24 season when he was called up for two games and recorded two assists.

The 2024/25 campaign marked his first full season in the WHL, where he appeared in 59 games and registered three goals and five assists for eight points, while also collecting 61 penalty minutes.

This past season, Dingman took another big step forward and became an important piece of the Broncos lineup. In 63 games during the 2025/26 season, he posted 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points, while adding 98 penalty minutes.

Dingman also represented the Broncos at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game in Langley, B.C., where 44 of the top NHL Draft prospects in the Western Hockey League gathered to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts and executives.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2023-24 Swift Current Broncos 2 0 2 2 2 0

2024-25 Swift Current Broncos 59 3 5 8 -7 61

2025-26 Swift Current Broncos 63 13 14 27 -30 98

Playoffs

2024-25 Swift Current Broncos 2 0 0 0 0 2

The Broncos organization wishes Sawyer the best of luck at the 2026 NHL Draft.

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will take place June 26 and 27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Stay tuned to the Broncos website and social media channels for additional draft coverage.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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