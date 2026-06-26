Broncos Sign 2006-Born Forward Cam Springer

Published on June 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are excited to announce the signing of 2006-born forward Cam Springer to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 6-foot, right-shot centreman from Dexter, Michigan joins the Broncos after spending the 2025-26 season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 61 regular season games, Springer recorded 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points while serving as an alternate captain for the Storm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cam and his family to the Broncos organization," said Broncos General Manager and Head Coach Travis Crickard. "Cam is a very mature young man who will bring a responsible two-way game to the centre ice position for our team. In the USHL, he ranked third overall in total faceoffs taken by centremen. As a result, he played all key situations for his team. That experience will prove to be valuable for our group as we stabilize our centre depth."

"I'm honoured and grateful to sign with the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL," said Springer. "I'm excited for the opportunity and can't wait to get started and get to work."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2026

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