Broncos Add Three International Prospects at 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos added three international prospects Tuesday during the 2026 CHL Import Draft, selecting defenceman Yuri Vlasenko, forward Oliver Torkki, and forward Stepan Farushev.

With the 21st overall pick, the Broncos selected 2010-born Russian defenceman Yuri Vlasenko.

Born in Vienna (Wien), Austria, Vlasenko spent the 2025-26 season with Dynamo Moskva U16, where he served as an alternate captain and was recognized as the top 2010-born defenceman in Russia. At the 2025-26 Russia Cup, Vlasenko recorded 4 goals and 15 assists for 19 points in 24 games with Dynamo Moskva U16, showcasing his offensive ability from the blue line. The 15-year-old also earned opportunities to play with Dynamo Moskva's U17 and U18 teams throughout the season while representing Russia internationally with the country's U16 National Team.

The Broncos continued their draft with the 67th overall pick, selecting 2008-born Finnish forward Oliver Torkki.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Torkki skated for Kiekko-Espoo U20 during the 2025-26 campaign, recording 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points in 23 games. Internationally, Torkki has represented Finland on several occasions, including the 2024 U17 World Challenge and the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also appeared in 10 games with Finland's U18 National Team this season, collecting two assists.

The Broncos rounded out the draft by selecting 2009-born Russian forward Stepan Farushev with the 91st overall pick.

Standing 6-foot-6, the Balashikha, Russia product split the season between Severnaya Zvezda Moskva U17 and MAH Moskva-2 U18. Farushev recorded 11 goals and 12 assists in 28 games with Severnaya Zvezda before finishing the season with MAH Moskva-2 U18, where he posted 7 goals and 9 assists in 14 games.

Prior to the draft, the Broncos parted ways with import forward Stepan Kuryachenkov.

The addition of Vlasenko, Torkki, and Farushev further strengthens the Broncos' prospect pool as the organization continues building toward the 2026-27 Western Hockey League season.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.