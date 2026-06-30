Hitmen Draft Two in 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen made two selections in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, selecting Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Leander and Russian forward Artem Katsuro.
With the 48th overall pick, the Hitmen selected 6-foot-4 defenceman Jakob Leander. Selected by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Leander spent the past three seasons developing in the HV71 program in his hometown of Jönköping, Sweden. During the 2025-26 season, the 18-year-old recorded 12 points (2G, 10A) in 36 games with HV71 U20.
"Jakob is a hard to play against, shutdown defenceman who will bring size and competitiveness to our group," said Calgary Hitmen General Manager Cass Bruni. "We are thrilled to continue the partnership we have with the Calgary Flames with another one of their prospects."
The Hitmen then traded up with the Tri-City Americans, moving from the third round into the second round to acquire the 82nd overall pick. Calgary used the selection to draft Russian forward Artem Katsuro from CSKA Moskva U18. Katsuro had a standout 2025-26 campaign, tallying 57 points (20G, 37A) in just 19 games with CSKA Moskva U18.
"Artem is a talented offensive player who brings speed and skill to our group," Bruni said. "He served as captain in the CSKA Moscow program and was one of the top producers in his 2009 age group."
"We're very pleased with the outcome of this year's draft and are excited to welcome both Jakob and Artem to our program," Bruni added.
JAKOB LEANDER - DEFENCE
HOMETOWN: Jönköping, Sweden
DOB: March 1, 2008
HEIGHT: 6'4"
WEIGHT: 209 lbs
SHOOTS: Right
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2025-26 HV71 U20 U20
Nationell 36 2 10 12 61
2024-25 HV71 J18 J18 Region 13 0 4 4 10
ARTEM KATSURO - FORWARD
HOMETOWN: Moskva, Russia
DOB: January 2, 2009
HEIGHT: 6'0
WEIGHT: 163 lbs
SHOOTS: Left
Regular Season Team League GP G A PTS PIM
2025 -26 CSKA Moskva U17 Russian U17 30 29 24 53 4
CSKA Moskva U18 Russia U18 19 30 27 57 8
2024-25 CSKA Moskva U16 Russia U16 32 19 22 41 31
Past Hitmen CHL Import Draft selections include: Andrei Molgachev (2025), Axel Hurtig (2023), Maxim Muranov (2021), Jonas Peterek (2020 & 2019) Andrei Grishakov (2016) Vladislav Yeryomenko (2016), Pavel Karnaukhov (2014), Radel Fazleev (2013), Pavel Padakin (2012), Victor Rask (2011), Bostjan Golicic (2007), Freddie Pettersson (2005), Konstantin Pushkarev (2004), Fredrik Sjostrom (2001) and Pavel Brendl (1998).
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