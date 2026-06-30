Pats Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats added a trio of talented European prospects to the organization on Wednesday, selecting defencemen Ossi Tukio (Finland) and Tomas Cermak (Czechia), along with forward Samuel Karsay (Slovakia), in the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

Leading the way was Tukio, who was chosen in the first round with the 18th overall selection. The smooth-skating Finnish defenceman headlines a class that also includes the mobile, physical Cermak in the second round and the high-motor, two-way forward Karsay in the third round.

Ossi Tukio | 1st Round, #18 Overall | Tampere, Finland

Tukio, 18, was selected by the Pats with the 18th pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound left-shot defenceman from Tampere, Finland, captained Ilves' U20 team in the U20 SM-sarja during the 2025-26 season, recording 25 points (9G-16A) in 34 games. He helped lead Ilves to a second-place finish while ranking as the league's second-highest scoring draft-eligible defenceman during the regular season.

The son of former New York Islanders draft pick and longtime Liiga defenceman Arto Tukio, Tukio also logged top-pairing minutes for Finland's U20 national team during the spring, positioning himself as a strong candidate for a spot on Finland's roster for the 2027 IIHF World Junior Championship. Ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Tukio was ranked 45th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

"Ossi is a smooth-skating defenceman who moves the puck exceptionally well, whether it's carrying it out of the zone or making a crisp first pass," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "He has a strong offensive instinct, likes to join the rush and create scoring opportunities for both himself and his teammates. He's a player who can contribute on the power play and brings another dynamic element to our blue line."

Tomas Cermak | 2nd Round, #85 Overall | Plzen, Czechia

Cermak, 18, was selected by the Pats with the 85th pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound left-shot defenceman from Plzeņ, Czechia, spent the 2025-26 season with BK Mladá Boleslav U20 in the Czech U20 league, recording 15 points (5G-10A) in 48 games. Cermak was ranked 82nd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Tomas is an aggressive defenceman who competes hard in all three zones," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "He's a very mobile player for his size and makes life difficult on opposing forwards with the way he defends around the net and battles in the corners. His combination of mobility, physicality and reach allows him to close gaps quickly, disrupt plays in open ice and win battles along the boards. We feel he has the tools to be a dependable two-way defenceman."

Samuel Karsay | 3rd Round, #146 Overall | Ilava, Slovakia

Karsay, 18, was selected by the Pats in the third round (146th overall) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-1, 172-pound left winger from Ilava, Slovakia, split the 2025-26 season between HK Spartak Dubnica in Slovakia's second division and HK Dukla Trenèín U20. In 11 games with Trenèín's U20 club, the 2008-born forward recorded seven points (four goals, three assists). He was also ranked 63rd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Internationally, Karsay helped Slovakia capture a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship.

"Samuel is a quick, competitive two-way forward who plays with a high motor every shift," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch. "He's an excellent skater who applies relentless pressure on defenders with his forecheck and competes hard in all three zones. Offensively, he has a knack for finding scoring areas and is a dangerous finisher, particularly off the rush where he creates quality scoring chances. He's also a very responsible player away from the puck, and his leadership qualities are evident, having served as captain of Slovakia's national team at his age level."







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.