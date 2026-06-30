Hurricanes Announce 2026-2026 Regular Season Schedule
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their 2026-2027 regular season schedule.
The Hurricanes will open their 68-game schedule on Friday, September 18th when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the Dairy Queen Home Opener. The schedule will consist of 34 home games and 34 road games during the season. Of the 34 home dates, the Hurricanes will play a total of 16 games on Friday's along with eight Saturday contests and on Sunday contest. Lethbridge will also play two Tuesday and seven Wednesday games during the regular season campaign.
Lethbridge will play a total of 56-games during Eastern Conference opponents, including 32 games against Central Division opponents and 24 games against the East Division. The 'Canes will play 12 games against the Western Conference, including six games against the BC Division and six against the US Division. The Hurricanes will face each Central Division team - including the Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Medicine Hat Tigers and Red Deer Rebels - a total of eight times each including four at home and four on the road while facing all East Division opponents - Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades and Swift Current Broncos - each four times, including two at home and two on the road.
The 'Canes will play 33 games prior to the Christmas break and 35 games following the break. Lethbridge's longest homestand will be three-games on four separate occasions, including the first from September 25th until October 3rd and the last being from February 5th until February 12th. The Hurricanes longest road trip of the season will be from October 24th until November 4th when they embark on a season-long four-game road trip.
Marquee home dates during the 2026-2027 season include: Friday, September 18th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (Dairy Queen Home Opener) Friday, October 2nd - vs. Prince Albert Raiders (Defending Eastern Conference Champions) Friday, February 19th - vs. Penticton Vees (First Ever Visit by the Vees) Sunday, February 28th - vs. Vancouver Giants (Lone Sunday afternoon game) Saturday, March 27th - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers (Regular Season Home Finale) A full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.
The Hurricanes will open their 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, August 27th with Rookie Camp at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. A full Training Camp schedule will be announced at a later date. The 'Canes will also open their four-game Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 1st when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm.
Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
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