Tips Select Dario Blengino, Atte Vuori in CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips added a pair of forwards in the CHL Import Draft, bringing in Czech winger Dario Blengino and Finnish center Atte Vuori.
Blengino, an '09-born Plzen, CZE native, was selected sixth-overall in the Draft with a pick the Silvertips acquired via trade from the Swift Current Broncos. He appeared in 21 games for HC Sparta Praha U17 in 2025-26 recording 16 goals and 11 assists with an additional 11 goals and six assists in 12 playoff games. He also skated in 19 U20 games with three goals and six assists. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound winger represented Czechia at the 2025 World Hockey Challenge, collecting three assists in four games.
"Dario is going to be an interesting player for the 2027 NHL Draft," noted European scout Alessandro Benin. "He is a complete forward with good skating ability. He can make plays as well as be reliable in his defensive game."
Blengino previously logged 23 goals and 21 assists for 44 points in 41 games with HC Plzen U17 in 2024-25.
Vuori, an '08-born Espoo, FIN native, was selected with the 61st-overall pick in the Draft. The 5-foot-11, 168-pound forward notched seven goals and 25 assists in 37 games for Kiekke-Espoo U20 plus four goals and nine assists in 16 playoff games en route to a U20 SM-sarja championship. He also netted three goals with nine assists in 10 U18 games played. Vuori skated with Finland at the 2026 U18 World Junior Championships with one assist in five games. He scored 11 goals with 40 assists for 51 points in 38 games with Kiekke-Espoo U18 in 2024-25.
"Atte is a center with good stick skills and speed," noted Benin. "Though he went undrafted in his first year of NHL eligibility, we all know that one good year in the WHL can change things very quick... We can see what happened with Matias Vanhanen going from undrafted to 37th-overall in the Import Draft to being an NHL second-round pick this past week, or Julius Miettinen going from 30th-overall in the Import Draft to 40th-overall in the NHL Draft after one year here."
"I feel extremely lucky to have earned the trust of [general manager] Mike Fraser and [director of scouting] Brooks Christensen for this draft," Benin continued. "We put together a lot of teamwork. We are especially proud of picking two quality players in Dario and Atte. We are particularly proud of the work we as an organization have done with European players the last few years."
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