Rockets Add Two Forwards in 2026 CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets selected two forwards in the 2026 CHL Import Draft, using their first-round pick to select 2007-born Jakub Frolo 33rd overall before adding 2009-born Petr Hörnig in the third round, 173rd overall.
Round 1 #33 | Jakub Frolo
Frolo, 18, is a 6'2", 194-pound right-shot forward from Vsetin, Czechia. He spent the 2025-26 season with Ilves' U20 program in Finland's U20 SM-sarja, recording 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points in 37 games, the highest points-per-game average among all draft-eligible skaters in the league with at least 10 games played. He carried that production into the playoffs, adding nine points in eight games as Ilves' U20 squad claimed the silver medal, and also made one appearance with Ilves' senior team in Liiga. Frolo was eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and was ranked as high as 32nd among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
A highly regarded passer and playmaker, Frolo is known for his hockey sense and ability to find teammates from difficult angles, frequently setting up scoring chances from the half-wall and across the slot. He plays with an edge and is not afraid to get under the skin of opponents. Frolo is expected to join the Rockets for the 2026-27 season.
Round 3 #173 | Petr Hörnig
Hörnig, 16, is a 5'8", 163-pound right-shot forward from Liberec, Czechia who played for Bílí Tygøi Liberec's U17 program in 2025-26, posting 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points in 33 games to go along with 14 points in 9 playoff games. He also saw action with Liberec's U20 squad. Hörnig is eligible for the 2028 NHL Draft and is expected to continue his development in Europe for the 2026-27 season, with the possibility of joining the Rockets in a future season.
"We're excited about the players we were able to add today," said President & General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "Jakub is a highly skilled, intelligent player who can make plays at a high level, and we expect him to step right into our lineup this season. Petr is a younger player with real offensive upside, and we'll continue to monitor his development as he gets closer to making the jump to North America."
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