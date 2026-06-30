Royals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their 2026-27 regular season schedule.

The Royals start their 68-game regular season on the road at the Sandman Centre on Saturday, September 19th against the Kamloops Blazers.

The following weekend, the Royals are back at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for the Home Opener on Saturday, September 26th, against the Vancouver Giants.

Victoria ends the regular season with a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants March 26th and 27th.

The WHL's Eastern Division Swift Current Broncos (Oct.2), Brandon Wheat Kings (Oct.4), Moose Jaw Warriors (Nov.6), Regina Pats (Nov.25), Prince Albert Raiders (Feb.2), and Saskatoon Blades (Feb.26) visit the island this season.

The Royals will travel to the Central Division to play the Medicine Hat Tigers (Oct.10), Calgary Hitman (Oct.12), Lethbridge Hurricanes (Oct.14), Red Deer Rebels (Oct 16), and Edmonton Oil Kings (Oct. 18). All away games will be streamed for free on Victory+.

Season Memberships, Flex Memberships, Half Seasons and Group Experiences are on sale now. Single game tickets for all Royals home games will be on sale in July. Early access is available at the link below:

Premiere Home Games this season include:

Home Opener presented by Remax vs. Vancouver Giants (Sept.26)

Military Appreciation presented by Babcock vs. Tri-City Americans (Nov.7)

Teddy Bear Toss presented by Tedford Doors vs. Seattle Thunderbirds (Nov. 27)

Hockey Day in Victoria vs. Penticton Vees (Jan. 23)

Country Fest vs. Vancouver Giants (Feb. 19)

Pink in the Rink vs. Saskatoon Blades (Feb. 26)

Fan Appreciation vs. Vancouver Giants (Mar. 26)







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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