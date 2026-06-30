Royals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced their 2026-27 regular season schedule.
The Royals start their 68-game regular season on the road at the Sandman Centre on Saturday, September 19th against the Kamloops Blazers.
The following weekend, the Royals are back at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre for the Home Opener on Saturday, September 26th, against the Vancouver Giants.
Victoria ends the regular season with a home-and-home series with the Vancouver Giants March 26th and 27th.
The WHL's Eastern Division Swift Current Broncos (Oct.2), Brandon Wheat Kings (Oct.4), Moose Jaw Warriors (Nov.6), Regina Pats (Nov.25), Prince Albert Raiders (Feb.2), and Saskatoon Blades (Feb.26) visit the island this season.
The Royals will travel to the Central Division to play the Medicine Hat Tigers (Oct.10), Calgary Hitman (Oct.12), Lethbridge Hurricanes (Oct.14), Red Deer Rebels (Oct 16), and Edmonton Oil Kings (Oct. 18). All away games will be streamed for free on Victory+.
Season Memberships, Flex Memberships, Half Seasons and Group Experiences are on sale now. Single game tickets for all Royals home games will be on sale in July. Early access is available at the link below:
Premiere Home Games this season include:
Home Opener presented by Remax vs. Vancouver Giants (Sept.26)
Military Appreciation presented by Babcock vs. Tri-City Americans (Nov.7)
Teddy Bear Toss presented by Tedford Doors vs. Seattle Thunderbirds (Nov. 27)
Hockey Day in Victoria vs. Penticton Vees (Jan. 23)
Country Fest vs. Vancouver Giants (Feb. 19)
Pink in the Rink vs. Saskatoon Blades (Feb. 26)
Fan Appreciation vs. Vancouver Giants (Mar. 26)
Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026
- Cougars Announce 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule - Prince George Cougars
- Hurricanes Announce 2026-2026 Regular Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule (40th Anniversary Season) - Swift Current Broncos
- Wenatchee Wild Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Winterhawks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Kelowna Rockets Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Rebels Unveil 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- 2026-2027 Kamloops Blazers Schedule Released - Kamloops Blazers
- Americans Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Thunderbirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for the 2026-27 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Announce 2026/2027 Schedule - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Royals Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Victoria Royals
- Western Hockey League Announces 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - WHL
- Blazers Select Two Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kamloops Blazers
- T-Birds Select Two in Import Draft - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Select 2 Defencemen in CHL Import Draft - Vancouver Giants
- State of the Western Hockey League - June 2026 - WHL
- Vees Add Two in CHL Import Draft, Announce Roster Moves - Penticton Vees
- Spokane Chiefs Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Call City Centre Arena Home Starting in 2030 - Vancouver Giants
- Broncos Add Three International Prospects at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Add Forward, Goaltender at 2026 CHL Import Draft - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Americans Select David Huk in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Address Every Position in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Saskatoon Blades
- Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Select Three Players in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Regina Pats
- 2026 CHL Import Draft Recap - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Add Two Forwards in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Kelowna Rockets
- Seven Past and Present Cougars Attending NHL Development Camps - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Select Three Players at CHL Import Draft - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Royals Select St. Louis Blues Prospect Vladimir Proskurin and Marek Peroutka in 2026 Import Draft - Victoria Royals
- Fiddler Invited to World Junior Summer Showcase for Team U.S.A. - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Winterhawks Add Max Melicherik in 2026 CHL Import Draft - Portland Winterhawks
- Rebels Select Swedish Defenceman Zeb Lindgren - Red Deer Rebels
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