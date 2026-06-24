Victoria Royals Announce Roster Updates

Published on June 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have announced the following roster moves. Jake Pilon, a 2006-born goaltender and 2006-born defenceman Cohen Massey have cleared 20-year-old waivers. As well, 2007-born forward Max Finley and 2008-born forward Layne Schofield have been released.

Pilon, a 6'5, 215lbs. goaltender hailing from Calgary, AB, played in 19 games for the Victoria Royals after being acquired from the Kelowna Rockets in trade early into the 2025-26 season. In those 19 games, Pilon compiled a 4.63 goals-against-average and a .860 save-percentage. Formerly a 8th round selection by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Pilon has appeared in 82 WHL games through his career so far.

Massey, a 5'11, 171lbs. defenceman hailing from Cloverdale, BC, was signed by the Royals following their 2025 Training Camp. In 20 games with the Royals, Massey had 2 assists. In his time with the Royals, Massey spearheaded Cohen's Fight for a Cure initiative with Crohn's & Colitis Canada. His efforts helped raise over $6,800 to help those in need. Massey was formerly a 9th round selection by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Finley, a 6'0, 176 lbs. forward hailing from Kelowna, BC, was acquired by the Royals in a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors during the 2025 offseason. In an injury shortened season with Victoria, Finley scored one goal in three games he played. The former WHL champion with Moose Jaw was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2022 WHL Draft by the Warriors.

Schofield, a 6'1, 180 lbs. forward from LaSalle, MB, was signed by the Victoria Royals following the 2024 Training Camp. Over the past two seasons, Schofield appeared in 26 games, 24 of them in the 2025-26 campaign. In this past season, Schofield scored three goals and three assists for six points, including scoring his first WHL goal against the Penticton Vees on November 2nd at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Royals would like to thank Jake, Cohen, Max and Layne for their dedication and effort in their time with the club.

Season Memberships for the 2026-27 season are NOW ON SALE:

Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/royals-season-membership/

Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906







Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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