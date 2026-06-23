Warriors Announce Signing of 2010-Born Defenceman Miller Watkins

Published on June 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors have signed 2010-born defenceman Miller Watkins to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are excited to have Miller join our organization. He has elevated his play since we drafted him," said General Manager Jason Ripplinger. "Miller is a very reliable player; he thinks the game well and has the ability to play in all situations."

In 28 games last season with RHA Kelowna's U18 Prep team, Watkins (6'1, 165lbs) notched two goals and 14 points. Watkins added three more assists on the team's journey to winning the CSSHL U18 Prep Championship.

The product of Kelowna, British Columbia, was named to Team British Columbia at the 2025 WHL Cup, where they earned silver in the tournament.

Watkins is the fifth member of the Warriors 2025 WHL Prospects draft class to sign their WHL scholarship and development agreement with the team.

Season tickets for the 2026/2027 season are on sale now at the Warriors Business Office or online.







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