Royals Colour Commentator Tony Trozzo Cycles in Tour de Rock 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Tony is proud to be riding in the Tour de Rock 2026 as a media rider.

Much of the time, he is the one telling the stories, splitting his role as a journalist with Victoria News and as a colour commentator with the Victoria Royals.

He has a passion for training and pushing himself, and he cares deeply about his community, one of the main reasons this ride holds such significance for him.

In August 2023, Tony's father was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma.

Spending time in hospitals and witnessing firsthand the care and compassion his father received shifted Tony's perspective. He quickly realized how many families are going through similar experiences, especially those with children.

Cops for Cancer is one of the largest funders of pediatric cancer research in Canada. Progress has been made since the 80's with pediatric survival rates increasing from 71% to over 83% today. Donations made help fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and supportive programs like Camp Goodtimes, a medically supervised camp where children and teens with cancer can simply be kids for a while.

From September 19 to October 2, Tony and his fellow riders will cycle across Vancouver Island. Any donation in support of the cause is greatly appreciated.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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