2026 WHL Championship Series Presented by Nutrien Begins Tonight in Everett
Published on May 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Everett, Wash. - The 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien begins Friday, May 8, in Everett, featuring the Western Conference Champion Everett Silvertips and the Eastern Conference Champion Prince Albert Raiders.
The 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien opens Friday at Angel of the Wings Arena in downtown Everett. The Silvertips will host Games 1 and 2 of the 57th WHL Championship, before the series shifts to the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., for Games 3, 4, and 5. If necessary, the WHL Championship Series will conclude with Games 6 and 7 at Angel of the Wings Arena in Everett.
All seven games of the 2026 WHL Championship Series will be carried nationally in Canada by TSN. Victory+, the exclusive streaming partner of the WHL, will also be streaming the games globally for FREE.
The Silvertips and Raiders will challenge for a berth in the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup, scheduled for May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.
2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien - Schedule
Game Visitor Home Day Date Time
1 Prince Albert @ Everett Friday May 8 7pm PT
2 Prince Albert @ Everett Saturday May 9 6pm PT
3 Everett @ Prince Albert Tuesday May 12 7:30pm MT
4 Everett @ Prince Albert Wednesday May 13 7:30pm MT
5* Everett @ Prince Albert Friday May 15 7:30pm MT
6* Prince Albert @ Everett Sunday May 17 7pm PT
7* Prince Albert @ Everett Monday May 18 7pm PT
* = if necessary
Schedule subject to change. Check local television listings for up-to-date channel designations.
The Silvertips advanced to the 2026 WHL Championship following a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees, while the Raiders moved on following a six-game series with the Medicine Hat Tigers.
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