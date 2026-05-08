Mike Johnston Continues with Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence

Published on May 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize President and General Manager Mike Johnston once again being named to Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Management Group for the 2026-27 season.

Johnston returns for his second consecutive stint with the POE, guiding the under-17 program through the 2026 U17 World Challenge in Oakville, Ontario. He is joined at the POE by Yanick Lemay of Drummondville in the QMJHL and Dave Brown of Erie in the OHL.

A native of Dartmouth, NS, Johnston has an extensive history with Hockey Canada. He won a gold medal at the 1994, 1995, and 1996 World Juniors and recently served as an assistant coach at the 2025 World Juniors. He's also coached or served as general manager of Team Canada at the IIHF Mens' World Championship eight times, as well as other international events like the Olympics, Spengler Cup, and the U18 and U17 World Championships.

"We are very pleased to have Mike, Dave, and Yanick return to the POE Management Group," POE general manager Alan Millar said. "All three individuals bring great leadership, CHL management, and international experience to our National Teams. Mike, Dave, and Yanick will play a significant role in player evaluations, team build, and establishing the standard for culture and expectations across all our programs."

Day-to-day operations for the POE management group include assisting in coach and player selections, supporting the coaching staffs, and providing input during camps and tournaments throughout the season.

The Program of Excellence is overseen by Katherine Henderson, Hockey Canada's president and chief executive officer; Misha Donskov, vice-president of hockey operations and men's national teams coach; Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations; Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations; Dan MacKenzie, CHL president; Bryan Crawford, OHL commissioner; Mario Cecchini, QMJHL commissioner; Dan Near, WHL commissioner, and Alan Millar.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 8, 2026

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