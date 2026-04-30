Portland Winterhawks Forward Alex Weiermair Named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce that the Western Hockey League has named 2025-26 alternate captain Alex Weiermair as the winner of this year's Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

In his 20-year-old season, Weiermair held a 4.0 GPA across his college coursework, taking classes in chemistry, business, history, and psychology. Earlier this season, Portland named Weiermair its Scholastic Player of the Year.

"Alex is a very driven, focused individual in all areas," President and General Manager Mike Johnston said. "He has been a great example for our young guys on and off the ice. When I first saw his academic transcripts, I could not believe the consistency in getting A's while taking challenging courses. After getting drafted last year, he could have deflected some of the academic workload to a future year, but he never did."

Weiermair becomes the second Winterhawk to win the award, joining Dan Hulak, who took home the honor after the 2000-01 season.

"Alex is humble, mature, genuine, and a young man of great integrity," Winterhawks Education Advisor Sue Johnson said. "He is one of the most gifted young men I have had the opportunity to work with in my 50-plus years in education."

Weiermair's academic transcript also includes a perfect 4.0 GPA at the University of Denver while studying advanced levels of calculus and physics, as well as interests in environmental and social sciences. He maintained his perfect marks while taking online courses at UC Berkeley and American Public University, again with advanced-level courses.

"Striving for academic excellence accomplishes challenging goals, but also translates my thought processes to decision-making on the ice," Weiermair said. "Critical thinking, problem solving, and strategic analysis are gained through academic rigor; honing these skills in the classroom facilitates my on-ice intelligence. Additionally, I'll still be young when life forces me to hang up my skates, and planning for what life will look like after hockey is important."

A native of Los Angeles, California, Weiermair signed his entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights and has already begun his professional career with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters as they battle in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.







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