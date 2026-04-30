Winterhawks Forward Weiermair Awarded Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Portland Winterhawks forward and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Alex Weiermair has been awarded the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year for 2025-26.

WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Finalists

Nigel Boehm, Brandon Wheat Kings

Sean Burick, Penticton Vees

Ben MacBeath, Calgary Hitmen

Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks

The 20-year-old Weiermair, who hails from Los Angeles, Calif., is the second player in Portland Winterhawks history to be named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year, following Dan Hulak (2000-01).

In the classroom, Weiermair tackled university coursework during his 20-year-old season in the WHL. He achieved straight As in Psychology, Business, Chemistry, and History (Ancient Greece). Outside of his formal education, Weiermair speaks German and is teaching himself Italian. He is regarded as humble, mature, genuine, and a young man of great integrity, who thinks seriously and deeply, while also promoting warmth, kindness, and respect for others.

On the ice, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Weiermair enjoyed an outstanding campaign, tallying 93 points (37G-56A) over 66 regular season games. He led the Winterhawks in scoring, finishing fifth across the entire WHL. With only 28 minutes in penalties to his name, Weiermair was also named a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Selected by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Weiermair's impressive season earned him a three-year, entry-level contract on March 1. Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, Weiermair has collected 139 points (58G-81A) in 107 career WHL regular season games.

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada's leading philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL's Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals.

The 2025-26 campaign serves as the 33rd year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 8,000 WHL Scholarships have been awarded, representing an investment of over $38 million by WHL Clubs.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully funded by WHL Clubs.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship, including tuition, textbooks, and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice.

The WHL Scholarship is a fully guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

The WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL Education Advisors.

Winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Alex Weiermair, Portland Winterhawks

2024-25: Max Curran, Tri-City Americans

2023-24: Noah Chadwick, Lethbridge Hurricanes*

2022-23: Quinn Mantei, Brandon Wheat Kings

2021-22: Connor Levis, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Ethan Peters, Edmonton Oil Kings

2019-20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

2018-19: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips*

2017-18: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2016-17: Brian King, Everett Silvertips

2015-16: Tanner Kaspick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15: Nick McBride, Prince Albert Raiders

2013-14: Nelson Nogier, Saskatoon Blades

2012-13: Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders*

2011-12: Reid Gow, Spokane Chiefs

2010-11: Colin Smith, Kamloops Blazers

2009-10: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

* = also selected as CHL Scholastic Player of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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