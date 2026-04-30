2026 NHL Draft-Eligibles Rudolph & Vanhanen Shine, Miller Backstops Silvertips in WHL Monthly Awards

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Daxon Rudolph of the Prince Albert Raiders has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Month for April, Fuelled by Co-op.

Rudolph, an 18-year-old product of Lacombe, Alta., recorded 13 points (6G-7A) and a plus-2 rating in 10 games, as the Raiders find themselves tied 2-2 with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the best-of-seven WHL Eastern Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Ranked fifth among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Rudolph has been a two-way force on the blueline for the Raiders.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound right-shot rearguard logged three multipoint performances during the month of April, including a four-point (2G-2A) outburst Wednesday, April 29, to help the Raiders claim a 6-3 victory, tying the WHL Eastern Conference Championship Series at 2-2.

Rudolph started Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series with a power-play goal to open the scoring 10:16 into the first period. He added another power-play tally 25 seconds into the second period, giving Prince Albert a 3-1 lead. From there, the second-year defenceman added assists on second period goals by veterans Aiden Oiring and Maddix McCagherty as the Raiders padded their advantage. At the end of the night, Rudolph was named first star of the game for his four-point effort.

With 19 points (8G-11A) in 13 post-season contests, Rudolph is tied for the lead in WHL Playoff scoring with Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips. The highly-touted blueliner has secured three game-winning goals to this point in the playoffs, tied for second among all WHL skaters.

Registering 78 points (28G-50A) in 68 regular season games, Rudolph finished third among all WHL defencemen in scoring during the 2025-26 campaign. He was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team for his performance, and is also a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL Defenceman of the Year.

Originally selected by the Raiders with the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph has notched 119 points (35G-84A) in 132 career WHL regular season games. During the 2025-26 season, he represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and also captained Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass.

Rudolph and the Raiders return to the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Championship on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. MT. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Month

September / October: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

November: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

December: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

February: Carter Bear, Everett Silvertips

March: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

2026 NHL DRAFT-ELIGIBLE PROSPECT VANHANEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE MONTH FOR APRIL

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Matias Vanhanen of the Everett Silvertips has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month for April.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left winger from Nokia, Finland, recorded 14 points (7G-7A) and a plus-6 rating in 10 games this month as the Silvertips advanced to the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Vanhanen is ranked 54th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Vanhanen's month was highlighted by a three-point (2G-1A) effort Friday, April 10, as the Silvertips dropped the Kelowna Rockets by a 4-1 score in Game 1 of the second round of the WHL Playoffs. The shifty winger registered the game-winning goal 4:20 into the second period of play before capping his night with an empty-net marker. He was named second star of the game for his performance.

During a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees in the WHL's Western Conference Championship, Vanhanen contributed five points (3G-2A), including the game-winning goal in the series clinching contest Tuesday, April 28.

Over the course of the month, Vanhanen produced five multipoint games.

With 19 points (10G-9A) in 13 post-season contests, Vanhanen is tied for the WHL Playoff scoring lead with Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Daxon Rudolph.

Originally selected by the Silvertips in the first round (31st overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Vanhanen enjoyed a great regular season, tallying 87 points (21G-66A) in 62 games. He was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team, and was also a finalist for the Brad Hornung Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player. Vanhanen was a finalist for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to the WHL Rookie of the Year.

Vanhanen and the Silvertips rest as they await the winner of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien. The Silvertips will host Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, scheduled for Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, respectively.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Month

September / October: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

January: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

February: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

SILVERTIPS NETMINDER MILLER NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH FOR APRIL

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips netminder Anders Miller has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month for April.

Miller, an 18-year-old product of Anchorage, Alaska, went 9-0-1-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average and .929 save percentage during the month of April.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound puckstopper has won five consecutive games to close the month of April, including a four-game sweep of the Penticton Vees in the WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

Miller's lone defeat of the month came in overtime - a 4-3 setback at the hands of the 2026 Memorial Cup-host Kelowna Rockets in Game 4 of the second round Wednesday, April 15. The Rockets kept Miller busy throughout the series, including in Games 2 and 3, where he was asked to make 37 and 36 saves respectively.

The second-year guardian was no slouch during the Western Conference Championship Series, including a 29-save performance in Game 2 on Saturday, April 25, as he backstopped the Silvertips to a 5-4 double overtime triumph over the Vees. Wrapping up the series, Miller turned in another impressive outing in Game 4 of Tuesday, April 28, making 26 saves to stymie the Vees and help Everett claim a 4-2 triumph along with the WHL's Western Conference Championship.

Through 13 playoff games, Miller owns a record of 12-0-1-0 with a 1.79 GAA, .936 SV%, and one shutout. He ranks among the WHL leaders in wins (first), GAA (second), SV% (second), and shutouts (T-2nd).

Acquired by the Silvertips from the Calgary Hitmen early in the 2025-26 season, Miller logged a regular season record of 31-5-0-0 with a 2.30 GAA, .914 SV%, and four shutouts.

Undrafted into the WHL, he signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Hitmen in November 2024. In 58 career WHL games, Miller is 44-9-0-2 with a 2.32 GAA, .912 SV%, and five shutouts.

Miller and the Silvertips rest as they await the winner of the WHL's Eastern Conference Championship Series presented by Nutrien. The Silvertips will host Games 1 and 2 of the 2026 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien, scheduled for Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, respectively.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Month

September / October: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

February: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

March: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.