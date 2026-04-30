Tigers Fall to Raiders 6-3 in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers took on the Raiders for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, April 29th in Co-op Place.

Following the Tigers overtime victory over the Raiders just one night prior, Prince Albert came out of the gate in Game 4 with a vengeance as they put the screws to Medicine Hat.

Defensive grit from the Tigers including Captain Bryce Pickford throwing his body in front of some high danger chances helped keep the puck out of the net. The Tigers were able to keep the game close despite two Raiders goals in quick succession.

The first came from Daxon Rudolph on the power play at 10:16, and the second came from Evan Smith shortly after at 11:40.

Medicine Hat evened up the game with Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll's fourth goal of the playoffs at 11:48. Gordon-Carroll one-timed a pass from Josh Van Mulligen and it found it's way through the five-hole of Orsulak.

The Tigers went into the first intermission down by one after putting up nine shots on goal in the first period.

The second period looked better for the Tigers in the shots department as they outshot the Raiders 10-9.

Prince Albert continued their pressure from the first period and found the back of the net three times in a row in the middle frame, including a power play goal from Rudolph at 0:25 to start the period.

Aiden Oiring added to the Raiders lead soon after with his sixth of the playoffs at 4:15.

After a goaltending change for the Tigers the Raiders found the back of the net once more, this time from Maddix McCagherty at 6:33.

The Tigers started to close the gap with Ethan Neutens' fourth goal of the playoffs at 6:58. Cam Parr dumped the puck into Prince Albert's zone and Neutens bared down to beat the defenders to the puck and caught Orsulak off guard with a quick shot to make it 5-2.

Just before the end of the period, the Orsulak made a big save on a great scoring chance for the Tigers after Gavin Kor made a dangerous deflection out front. The game would stay at 5-2 going into the third period.

Max Heise scored the lone PA goal in the third period at 9:07 to extend their lead to 6-2.

The Tigers fought back with Gordon-Carroll's second of the night as he tipped a Dayton Reschny shot from the point through Orsulak's five-hole to make it 6-3 at 15:20.

Carter Casey made some big saves at the end of the game to hold the score at 6-3 until time ran out. The Tigers fell in Game 4 and the Raiders tied the series 2-2.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0.0%

PK: 3/5 - 60.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Daxon Rudolph (2G, 2A) - Prince Albert

Michal Orsulak (26SH, 23SV) - Prince Albert

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (2G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Gavin Kor

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, May 1st in the Art Hauser Centre for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Championship. Game 6 is in Co-op Place on Sunday, May 3rd at 6:00pm MT. Tickets for Game 6 go on sale on Thursday, April 30th at 12:00pm MT at Tixx.ca or at the Co-op Place box office.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

Tigers Fall to Raiders 6-3 in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals - Medicine Hat Tigers

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