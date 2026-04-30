CHL Reveals Players Ranked 20-11 on Top 50 List

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to unveil the players ranked No. 20 through No. 11 on its Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list (see below), a marquee initiative of the CHL's 50th anniversary season. The countdown recognizes the greatest players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) since 1975-76, celebrating the stars who have defined major junior hockey over the past five decades.

As part of the initiative, a panel of media members first selected the Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years. The final ranking order was then determined using a weighted formula that combined media and fan voting to rank the players from No. 1 through No. 50. After unveiling players ranked No. 50 through No. 21 over the past three weeks, the CHL's countdown continues today with one of the most accomplished 10-player groups on the list.

The players ranked No. 20 through No. 11 feature a balanced mix of elite forwards, franchise goaltenders, and era-defining defencemen, including four players from the OHL, four from the QMJHL, and two from the WHL. The group includes eight Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, four Memorial Cup champions, two CHL Player of the Year recipients, two No. 1 NHL Draft picks, and two Triple Gold Club members. It also features the two highest-ranked goaltenders on the CHL Top 50 list in Martin Brodeur (No. 17) and Patrick Roy (No. 16), two of the most accomplished netminders in hockey history. Four of the nine defencemen named to the full Top 50 also appear in this range: Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, Paul Coffey, and Scott Niedermayer.

20. Pat LaFontaine, Forward | QMJHL | Verdun Juniors (1982-83) | New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres & New York Rangers (1983-98): LaFontaine authored one of the most historic rookie seasons in CHL history with Verdun in 1982-83, producing 234 points in 70 games - including 104 goals and 130 assists - to establish CHL single-season rookie records in all three categories. He led the QMJHL in scoring, recorded at least one point in 69 of 70 games, captured QMJHL MVP and Playoff MVP honours, and was named CHL Player of the Year after helping Verdun win the QMJHL championship. Selected third overall in 1983, LaFontaine went on to record six straight 40-goal seasons in the NHL, won the Bill Masterton Trophy, posted a Buffalo Sabres franchise-record 148 points in 1992-93, and finished with 1,013 career points on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Internationally, he won the 1996 World Cup of Hockey with the United States and represented his country at two Olympic Winter Games.

19. Al MacInnis, Defenceman | OHL | Kitchener Rangers (1980-83) | Calgary Flames & St. Louis Blues (1980-2004): MacInnis became a star on the Kitchener blue line after beginning his CHL career with two WHL games for Regina, helping the Rangers win back-to-back OHL championships and the 1982 Memorial Cup. He earned OHL First All-Star Team honours in consecutive seasons and captured the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's top defenceman in 1982-83 after tying Bobby Orr's OHL record for goals by a defenceman with 38. Drafted 15th overall by Calgary in 1981, MacInnis became one of the most feared shooters and productive defencemen in NHL history, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy while leading the Flames to the Stanley Cup in 1989 and later capturing the Norris Trophy with St. Louis. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, he retired with 1,274 points in 1,416 NHL games. Internationally, he won Canada Cup gold in 1991 and Olympic gold with Canada in 2002.

18. Chris Pronger, Defenceman | OHL | Peterborough Petes (1991-93) | Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks & Philadelphia Flyers (1993-2012): Pronger's dominance took shape in Peterborough, where the towering defenceman posted 139 points across two regular seasons before delivering one of the greatest playoff runs ever by an OHL blueliner. In 1992-93, he recorded 40 points in 21 playoff games - still the OHL single-playoff scoring record for a defenceman - while leading the Petes to the OHL championship. That season, he was named OHL and CHL Defenceman of the Year, earned First All-Star Team honours in both, and captured the CHL Plus/Minus Award. Selected second overall in 1993, Pronger became one of the NHL's defining defencemen, winning the Hart and Norris trophies, capturing the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007, and earning recognition as one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players. Internationally, he became a Triple Gold Club member with Olympic gold, World Championship gold, and a Stanley Cup.

17. Martin Brodeur, Goaltender | QMJHL | Saint-Hyacinthe Lasers (1989-92) | New Jersey Devils & St. Louis Blues (1991-2015): Brodeur developed into one of hockey's greatest goaltenders with Saint-Hyacinthe, where he spent three seasons in the QMJHL and earned QMJHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Team honours. His junior career helped lay the foundation for one of the most decorated goaltending résumés in hockey history. Selected 20th overall by New Jersey in 1990, Brodeur became the NHL's all-time leader among goaltenders in wins, shutouts, and games played. He won three Stanley Cups with the Devils, four Vezina Trophies, five William M. Jennings Trophies, and the Calder Trophy, while also being named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players. Internationally, Brodeur won Olympic gold with Canada in 2002 and 2010 and backstopped Canada to the 2004 World Cup of Hockey title.

16. Patrick Roy, Goaltender | QMJHL | Granby Bisons (1982-85) | Montreal Canadiens & Colorado Avalanche (1984-2003): Roy's path to greatness began with the Granby Bisons, where he became a workhorse in the crease during three QMJHL seasons. Facing heavy shot volumes throughout his junior career, Roy earned QMJHL Third All-Star Team honours as a 17-year-old and continued to anchor Granby before making the jump to professional hockey. His junior legacy remains firmly tied to the QMJHL, where he was later inducted into the league's Hall of Fame and had the QMJHL Goaltender of the Year award named in his honour. In the NHL, Roy became one of the most decorated goaltenders in history, winning four Stanley Cups, three Conn Smythe Trophies - the most by any player - and three Vezina Trophies. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Roy was the first NHL goaltender to reach 500 wins and 1,000 games played, and he remains one of the sport's greatest playoff performers.

15. John Tavares, Forward | OHL | Oshawa Generals & London Knights (2005-09) | New York Islanders & Toronto Maple Leafs (2009-Present): The first player ever granted exceptional status into the OHL, Tavares entered the league at 15 and quickly became one of the most prolific scorers in CHL history. He won OHL and CHL Rookie of the Year honours in 2005-06, then erupted for 72 goals and 134 points the following season to capture the Red Tilson Trophy as OHL MVP and become the youngest CHL Player of the Year winner ever. Tavares later won the Eddie Powers Trophy as OHL scoring champion, earned the CHL Top Prospect Award, and became the OHL's all-time goals leader with 215. Selected first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, Tavares has gone on to captain both the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs while reaching the 1,000-game, 1,000-point, and 500-goal milestones. Internationally, he won two World Juniors gold medals, Olympic gold in 2014, and World Cup gold in 2016.

14. Jarome Iginla, Forward | WHL | Kamloops Blazers (1993-96) | Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche & Los Angeles Kings (1995-2017): Undrafted in the WHL Bantam Draft, Iginla became a Kamloops Blazers icon, helping the club win back-to-back WHL championships and Memorial Cup titles in 1994 and 1995. He then delivered a dominant 1995-96 season with 136 points in 63 games, earning WHL Player of the Year honours along with CHL First Team All-Star recognition. In 183 regular-season WHL games, Iginla totaled 236 points and added 56 more in 56 playoff contests. Drafted 11th overall by Dallas in 1995, Iginla became the Calgary Flames' all-time leader in goals, points, and games played, while winning the Art Ross Trophy, two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies, and surpassing both 600 goals and 1,300 points. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, he was also a cornerstone for Canada internationally, winning World Juniors gold, World Championship gold, World Cup gold, and two Olympic gold medals.

13. Nathan MacKinnon, Forward | QMJHL | Halifax Mooseheads (2011-13) | Colorado Avalanche (2013-Present): MacKinnon was a game-breaking force with the Halifax Mooseheads, recording 153 points in 102 regular-season games and adding 61 points in 34 playoff contests. In 2012-13, he helped lead Halifax to the QMJHL championship before delivering a defining Memorial Cup performance, posting 13 points in five games and earning tournament MVP honours after a championship-game hat trick against Portland. Selected first overall by Colorado in 2013 as the first Mooseheads alumnus ever taken No. 1, MacKinnon has become one of the NHL's most dominant players. He has won the Stanley Cup, Hart Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, highlighted by a 140-point season in 2023-24, and reached his 1,000th NHL point in 2025. Internationally, he has won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and IIHF World Championship, and was named MVP of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off after leading Canada in goals.

12. Paul Coffey, Defenceman | OHL | Kingston Canadians, Soo Greyhounds & Kitchener Rangers (1977-80) | Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes & Boston Bruins (1980-2001): Coffey's Hall of Fame career was launched in the OHL, where he developed into one of the most dynamic offensive defencemen the sport has ever seen. After beginning with Kingston, he broke out with the Soo Greyhounds in 1978-79, recording 89 points and setting a single-season franchise record for assists by a defenceman that he still shares. He closed his junior career in 1979-80 by totaling 102 points between Soo and Kitchener, becoming one of only a select group of OHL defencemen since 1975 to reach 100 points in a season. Drafted sixth overall by Edmonton in 1980, Coffey became a prototype for the modern high-octane defenceman, winning four Stanley Cups and three Norris Trophies while setting the NHL single-season record for goals by a defenceman with 48. He retired with 1,531 NHL points, the second-most by a defenceman in league history. Internationally, he won three Canada Cups with Canada.

11. Scott Niedermayer, Defenceman | WHL | Kamloops Blazers (1989-92) | New Jersey Devils & Anaheim Ducks (1991-2010): Niedermayer's championship pedigree was forged with the Kamloops Blazers, where he became one of the WHL's premier two-way defencemen. He posted 69 points as a 16-year-old rookie in 1989-90 while helping Kamloops win the WHL title, then followed with a career-best 82 points in 1990-91 while earning WHL and CHL Scholastic Player of the Year honours. In 1991-92, Niedermayer helped the Blazers capture another WHL championship and their first Memorial Cup, assisting on the Cup-winning goal with 14.6 seconds remaining and earning Stafford Smythe Trophy honours as Memorial Cup MVP. Selected third overall by New Jersey in 1991, he went on to win four Stanley Cups, the Norris Trophy, and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2007. A Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Niedermayer also became one of hockey's ultimate winners internationally, capturing World Junior gold, two Olympic gold medals, World Championship gold, and World Cup gold. He remains one of only two players in hockey history, alongside Corey Perry, to win the Memorial Cup, World Juniors, Olympic gold, IIHF World Championship, World Cup of Hockey, and Stanley Cup.

The Top 10 players on the CHL's Top 50 Players of the Last 50 Years list will be revealed over the coming weeks.

CHL Top 50 Evaluation Criteria and Eligibility

The CHL's Top 50 Players were selected by a panel of more than 40 media members who submitted ranked 1-50 ballots guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. Panelists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL - including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition - alongside on-ice achievement in the Member Leagues, reflecting what players accomplished during their time in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL through production, individual honours, team success, and sustained dominance. Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact, and lasting contributions to CHL history.

To be eligible, players must have competed in at least one full season in the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL during the CHL's 50-year history beginning in 1975-76; for players who competed in 1975-76 and also played prior to that season, their entire CHL career was considered when evaluating on-ice accomplishments.







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