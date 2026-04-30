Cougars Netminder Ravensbergen Awarded Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for 2025-26

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Prince George Cougars netminder and San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen has been awarded the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season.

WHL Goaltender of the Year Finalists

Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

Tobias Tvrznik, Wenatchee Wild

Chase Wutzke, Moose Jaw Warriors

Ravensbergen is the first Prince George Cougars netminder to claim the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, and the third in franchise history to accomplish the feat, including Grant Fuhr (1980-81) and Kevin Eastman (1979-80), who did so as members of the Victoria Cougars.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Ravensbergen, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., finished the 2025-26 WHL season with a record of 32-13-0-0, a 2.51 goals-against average, .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. The Cougars puckstopper landed among WHL leaders in wins (first), SV% (first), shutouts (T-2nd), and GAA (fourth). He was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team for his efforts.

Ravensbergen's efforts helped the Cougars to a third consecutive season with at least 40 wins, as the Club finished the campaign third in the WHL's Western Conference with a record of 44-22-0-2.

Three of Ravensbergen's four shutouts came on the road, including perfect games at Seattle (5-0, 36 saves, October 17), Wenatchee (3-0, 29 saves, November 28), and Saskatoon (4-0, 21 saves, February 27). The Sharks prospect recorded his lone home shutout March 13 as he made 17 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

From November 11 through December 7, Ravensbergen secured eight consecutive wins, including four victories on the road and four at home.

In 25 of his 46 appearances (54.3 per cent), Ravensbergen surrendered two goals or fewer.

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has been a remarkable story over three WHL seasons. During his rookie campaign in 2023-24, he went 26-4-1-1 with a 2.46 GAA, .907 SV%, and six shutouts. Over 135 career WHL regular season appearances, he owns a record of 91-30-4-2 with a 2.68 GAA, .909 SV%, and 10 shutouts.

Selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first round (30th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his nation to a bronze-medal finish.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert 'Del' Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and longtime General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League's formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL Club.

Among Wilson's many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980.

In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

The WHL Goaltender of the Year Award is voted upon by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy (since 2010)

2025-26: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

2024-25: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

2023-24: Brett Mirwald, Vancouver Giants

2022-23: Thomas Milic, Seattle Thunderbirds

2021-22: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers*

2020-21: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

2019-20: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips*

2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders*

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*

2016-17: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*

2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips*

2014-15: Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Jordon Cooke, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels*

2011-12: Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels*

2009-10: Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

* = also selected as CHL Goaltender of the Year







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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