Dominant Season Earns Ravensbergen WHL Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen has been named the recipient of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Goaltender of the Year. Ravensbergen becomes the first goaltender in Prince George Cougars history to earn the honour.

Ravensbergen was outstanding in his third season with the Cougars, leading the WHL in wins (32) and save percentage (.919). He also ranked second in shutouts (4), fourth in goals-against average (2.51), and sixth in minutes played (2,680).

Over his WHL career, Ravensbergen posted a 91-30-4-2 record, establishing the best winning percentage in franchise history. His 91 career victories rank third all-time among Cougars goaltenders. He also compiled ten shutouts which ranks in second among all Cougar goaltenders.

In the postseason, Ravensbergen recorded a 17-9-4 mark, with his 17 wins setting a new franchise record for playoff victories.

The North Vancouver, BC product was originally undrafted in the WHL before signing with the Cougars in the spring of 2023. He was later selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, solidifying his place as one of the top goaltenders in franchise history.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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