2025-2026 Prince George Cougars Awards: Brett Connolly Award (Rookie of the Year): Dmitri Yakutsenak and Brock Souch

Published on April 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Throughout this week, the Prince George Cougars are rolling out their year end awards for the 2025-2026 season. Two winners will be announced each day. Check the Cougars website or social platforms to see the winners over the week.

The 2025-2026 Brett Connolly Rookie of the Year Award goes to forwards Dmitri Yakutsenak and Brock Souch.

In his rookie season, Yakutsenak and Souch combined for 123 points (Souch, 28-45-73 - Yakutsenak, 25-25-50) in the 2025-2026 season. Yakutsenak was the 49th overall selection by the Cougars in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. For Souch, he was acquired by the Cougars in a trade with the Regina Pats in the 2025 off-season and played his first WHL Season with the Cougars.

The Rookie of the Year Award is named after alumnus Brett Connolly. Connolly played for the Cougars from 2008 to 2011, appearing in 144 career regular season games, where he compiled 86 goals and 66 assists for 152 points. He was the WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year in 2008-09, and won silver and bronze medals at two World Junior Hockey Championships with Team Canada. Connolly was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first-round, 6th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Prince George product has played in nearly 500 games in the NHL with Tampa Bay, Boston, Washington and Florida. Connolly won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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