2026 Prince George Cougars WHL Prospects Draft Preview
Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Prince George Cougars News Release
PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The 2026 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft is set for Wednesday, May 6 through Thursday, May 7, as the next wave of WHL talent prepares to take the next step in their hockey journey.
Round 1 of the draft will be streamed live FREE on Victory+ TV on Wednesday, May 6, while fans can follow all remaining rounds in real time online on Thursday.
The 2025 WHL Prospects Draft:
The Prince George Cougars made seven selections in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, highlighted by first-round pick Cohen Baker (Kamloops, BC).
In total, the Cougars added:
4 forwards
2 defencemen
1 goaltender
Fans can view the full 2025 draft class HERE.
The 2026 WHL Prospects Draft:
The Cougars enter the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft with nine selections.
Prince George Cougars 2026 Draft Picks:
Round 2 - 41st overall
Round 4 - 87th overall
Round 5 - 110th overall, 115th overall (From EVT)
Round 6 - 133rd overall
Round 7 - 152nd Overall (From SAS), 156th overall
Round 8 - 172nd overall (SEA), 179th overall, 180th overall (From EDM)
Please note there will be no WHL U.S. Priority Draft in 2026. Beginning this year, all North American players will be eligible for selection in the WHL Prospects Draft.
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