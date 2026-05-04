Rebels Ready for 2026 WHL Prospects Draft

Published on May 4, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are set to welcome a new crop of prospects through the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Round one goes this Wednesday, May 5, starting at 6 p.m. with the remaining rounds taking place Thursday.

The Rebels currently own the 17th overall pick in the first round and have 13 picks in rounds 1-10...

ROUND/PICK

1-17th overall (from Kelowna via Moose Jaw)

3-48

4-71 (from Swift Current via Moose Jaw)

4-72 (from Vancouver via Kamloops)

5-98

6-121

6-127 (from Spokane via Kelowna)

7-144

7-146 (from Regina)

7-147 (from Victoria)

8-167

9-190

10-213

Players born in the United States will be eligible for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. Previously, U.S. born players have been selected by WHL Clubs primarily through the WHL U.S. Priority Draft, which will not be held in 2026.

Eligible players for the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft are 2011-born players who reside in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Players not selected in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will remain eligible to be listed by WHL Clubs at any time thereafter.

Live coverage of Wednesday's first round of the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft will be streaming free on Victory+. The remaining rounds on Thursday can be followed in real time at whl.ca.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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