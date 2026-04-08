Beckett Hamilton Named Rebels Captain

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are proud to announce that Beckett Hamilton has been named the club's captain for the 2026-27 season.

The Saskatoon, SK native becomes the 30th captain in team history.

Hamilton just completed his second season with the Rebels and finished as the team's leading scorer with 62 points in 67 games, earning him Rebels Most Valuable Player honours.

"I'm fully focused on coming to Red Deer next year and hopefully make a huge push in the playoffs and see what we can do," said Hamilton.

"He's an outstanding kid and a very good hockey player. He's thrilled to come back next year, and we're thrilled to have him as our captain," said Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter.

Hamilton is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft and is currently ranked 76th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He competed at the WHL Prospects Game in February.

Hamilton was selected by the Rebels in round one, 18th overall at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.