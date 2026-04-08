Wenatchee Wild Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik Named Finalist for WHL's Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Published on April 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik is one step away from seeing his name forever linked to that of one of the Western Hockey League's all-time legends.

The Wild are excited to announce that the Litomerice, Czechia native has been named a finalist for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, which is awarded each year to the WHL's Goaltender of the Year. Tvrznik is one of six finalists for the award, with three finalists nominated from each conference. His nomination for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy comes on the heels of his selection as a Second Team Western Conference All-Star last week.

Tvrznik earned his 2025-26 accolades with 16 wins, while carrying some of the top marks on the circuit. He finished the regular season with a .913 save percentage, good for third on the league leaderboard while facing the ninth-most shots in the league, and picked up his first WHL shutout February 6 in a 2-0 defeat of the Victoria Royals.

The 10th overall selection in last year's Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Tvrznik began his WHL career with a 60-save showing against the Everett Silvertips on September 20, tying a 29-year-old franchise record dating back to the WHL team's inaugural season as the Edmonton ICE in 1996, the first of his seven games this season with 40 points or more. He would also add an NCAA Division I commitment to Ohio State University late in the season, and was nominated to the inaugural WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass before being forced to bow out due to injury. He is likely to hear his name called in this summer's National Hockey League draft as well, heading to the offseason as North America's fifth-ranked draft-eligible goaltender on the NHL Central Scouting list, and second-ranked goaltender in the WHL.

The trophy is named for Del Wilson in honor of his many years of service to the WHL and to the Regina Pats organization - Wilson served as owner, governor and general manager of the Regina Pats and was partially responsible for establishing the league in 1966. He also played a key role in establishing a partnership between the WHL, the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League in 1975, which is now the Canadian Hockey League. Former Kootenay ICE netminders Dan Blackburn and Jeff Glass won the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy in 2001 and 2005, respectively, before the ICE eventually became Wenatchee's WHL entry in 2023.

2026-27 season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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